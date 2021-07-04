Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.19. The company had a trading volume of 253,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.06. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

