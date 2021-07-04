Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,842 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after acquiring an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in eBay by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

