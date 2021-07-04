Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $245.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $173.03 and a twelve month high of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.