Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4,247.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $16,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after acquiring an additional 270,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $187.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.10. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

