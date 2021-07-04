Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of Twist Bioscience worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,447.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $14,796,292 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

