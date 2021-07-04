Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.47.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

