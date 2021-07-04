Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,330,221 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

