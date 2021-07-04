Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.42 Million Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 36.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $42.74.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

