Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.80 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $161.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.86. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

