Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,608,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.18 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.42 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

