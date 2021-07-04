Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.21 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:FNF opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.