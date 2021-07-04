Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of FC stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $485.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

