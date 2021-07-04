Fox Trading (FOXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142,972.00

Fox Trading (CURRENCY:FOXT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Fox Trading has a total market capitalization of $113,672.69 and $142,972.00 worth of Fox Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fox Trading coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fox Trading has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.99 or 0.00729181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.43 or 0.07539395 BTC.

Fox Trading Coin Profile

FOXT is a coin. Its launch date was January 25th, 2018. Fox Trading’s total supply is 8,793,499 coins and its circulating supply is 8,663,499 coins. Fox Trading’s official website is foxtrading.io . The official message board for Fox Trading is medium.com/@foxglobaltrading . Fox Trading’s official Twitter account is @foxtradingfx

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fox Trading platform is a desktop Dashboard and iOS/Android app, that allows ICO investors to have access to the Fox Trading service, where they will receive signals for trading and also access to the benefits of the Trading Pool. Fox Trading features an Autotrading service to Premium investors where they will be able to copy the system signals automatically with their broker receiving 100% of the benefits. The services described above are going to be paid services, and new users who did not partake in the ICO will only be able to gain access using FOXT tokens. The FOXT token is a ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used within the platform. “

