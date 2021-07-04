Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 361,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

