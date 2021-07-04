Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.44

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 1150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.