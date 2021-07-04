Flux (FLUX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $412,962.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and $412,962.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00344522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00138382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00194448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001755 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 180,727,775 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

