FirstService (TSE:FSV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$219.00. FirstService shares last traded at C$215.65, with a volume of 42,433 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$223.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$202.70.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In other FirstService news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

