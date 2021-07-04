First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,782. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

