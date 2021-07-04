First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $168,000 Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $34.39 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

