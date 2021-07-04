First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $73,541,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $10,530,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,456 shares of company stock worth $13,527,027. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

