First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $108,371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $311.82 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.