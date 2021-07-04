First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $71.07 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

