First Manhattan Co. Purchases 390 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

NYSE NOW opened at $551.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

