First Manhattan Co. Has $984,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $322.84 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.