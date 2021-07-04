First Manhattan Co. Has $595,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM opened at $142.58 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

