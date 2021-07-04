First Manhattan Co. Has $511,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $203.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $144.42 and a 52-week high of $203.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

