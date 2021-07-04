First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,970 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Horizon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 41,974.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

