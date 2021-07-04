First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 701,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.74 on Friday. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $422,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

