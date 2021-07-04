Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) shares traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90. 16,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 94,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98.

Fiore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

