FIO Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $55.96 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 767,394,914 coins and its circulating supply is 335,938,540 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

