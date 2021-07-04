Financial Review: Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 663.89 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Talos Energy $587.49 million 2.24 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -14.50

Riley Exploration Permian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian N/A -178.93% -91.74% Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29%

Risk and Volatility

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.14%. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Riley Exploration Permian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

