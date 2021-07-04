FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,612 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 3.33% of Healthcare Services Group worth $69,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 94,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.