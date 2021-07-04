FIL Ltd Decreases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,913 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $40.54 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.