FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5,919.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,559 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $66,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,480 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

