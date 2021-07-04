Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,279 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Fidelity National Financial worth $25,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 260.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

