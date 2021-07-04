Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,210 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

In other Allakos news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,711 shares of company stock worth $15,279,413. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.