Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 40,027 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,331,726 shares of company stock worth $14,182,920. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRD opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $481.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

