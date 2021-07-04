Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 8,124.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,299 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

