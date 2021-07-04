Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

