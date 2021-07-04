Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

