Federated Hermes Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

IOVA stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

