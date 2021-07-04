Federated Hermes Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $90.02 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

