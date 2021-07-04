Federated Hermes Inc. Has $779,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

NYSE UHS opened at $151.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

