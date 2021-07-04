Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE:EPR opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

