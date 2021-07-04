Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $16,204,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

UNVR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

