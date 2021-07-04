Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in RLI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.67. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

