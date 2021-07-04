Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $5,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TBNK stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

