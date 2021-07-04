Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $213.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.24. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

