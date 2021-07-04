Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.78. Fang shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1,177 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 297,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Fang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

