Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $959,324.43 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $959,324.43 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,470.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.77 or 0.06649987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $533.68 or 0.01504570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00411198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00161876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.85 or 0.00622632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00426783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.00346040 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

